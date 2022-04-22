Market Movers: Republic Services, (RSG) Loses 1.79% to Close at $132.40 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RSG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded 1.79% down on April 22 to close at $132.40.

1,501,320 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 959,285 shares.

Republic Services, lost 3.00% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Republic Services, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

