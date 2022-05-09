Market Movers: Radnet (RDNT) Loses 4.42% to Close at $18.16 May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDNT - Market Data & News Trade

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 4.42% to $18.16 on May 9.

300,716 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 218,710 shares.

The company's stock dropped 36.90% so far in 2022.

Radnet shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Radnet Inc

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

