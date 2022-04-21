Market Movers: Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Drops 1.12% to Close at $13.21 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RADI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:RADI) lost $0.15 to close Thursday at $13.21.

The company opened at $13.49 and shares fluctuated between $13.76 and $13.02 with 702,014 shares trading hands.

Radius Global Infrastructure is averaging 670,612 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 17.02% YTD.

Radius Global Infrastructure expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Radius Global Infrastructure Inc - Class A

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ('APW'), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

