Market Movers: Quaker Chemical (KWR) Loses 3.48% to Close at $142.15 May 16

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 3.48% to $142.15 on May 16.

81,465 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 89,192 shares.

The company's stock dropped 35.90% so far in 2022.

Quaker Chemical shares have fluctuated between $140.37 and $275.36 over the past twelve months.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

