Market Movers: Professional (PFHD) Sheds 2.17% to Close at $23.04 April 20

Professional Holding Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:PFHD) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 2.17% to $23.04 on April 20.

71,692 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 49,610 shares.

The company's stock dropped 22.91% so far in 2022.

Professional shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Professional Holding Corp - Class A

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., Professional Bank is one of South Florida’s fastest-growing community banks. A subsidiary of financial holding company Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD), Professional Bank specializes in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA financing. Known for high-touch customized concierge services, the bank serves the needs of its customers through a full offering of deposit products, cash management services, online and mobile banking. Founded in 2008, Professional Bank operates full-service branches and loan production offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

