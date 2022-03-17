Market Movers: Primoris Services (PRIM) Sheds 3.53% to Close at $26.77 March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRIM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was down $0.98 to close Thursday at $26.77.

The company started at $27.36 and shares fluctuated between $27.67 and $26.74 with 454,122 shares trading hands.

Primoris Services is averaging 510,496 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 15.72% YTD.

Primoris Services expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Primoris Services visit the company profile.

About Primoris Services Corp

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

To get more information on Primoris Services Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Primoris Services Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles