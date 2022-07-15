Market Movers: Precision (DTIL) Drops 5.33% to Close at $1.42 July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTIL - Market Data & News Trade

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares moved 5.33% today on 2,377,207 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 7,540,115 shares traded.

After today’s close at $1.42 the company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

Precision has moved 79.73% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Precision visit the company profile.

About Precision Biosciences Inc

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

To get more information on Precision Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Precision Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles