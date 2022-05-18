Market Movers: PJT Partners (PJT) Drops 2.77% to Close at $71.68 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PJT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PJT Partners Inc - Class A (NYSE:PJT) traded 2.77% lower on May 18 to close at $71.68.

148,979 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 225,263 shares.

PJT Partners lost 0.05% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PJT Partners visit the company profile.

About PJT Partners Inc - Class A

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

To get more information on PJT Partners Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PJT Partners Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter