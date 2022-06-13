Market Movers: Physicians Realty (DOC) Loses 6.24% to Close at $16.82 June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOC - Market Data & News Trade

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 6.24% to $16.82 on June 13.

3,783,123 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,340,824 shares.

The company's stock has moved 2.31% so far in 2022.

Physicians Realty shares have traded in a range between $15.87 and $18.88 over the past twelve months.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

