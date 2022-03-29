Market Movers: Pentair (PNR) Jumps 2.41% to Close at $56.85 March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNR - Market Data & News Trade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares have risen 2.41% today on 1,005,852 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,536,155 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $56.85 the company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

Pentair is down 23.75% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pentair visit the company profile.

About Pentair plc

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

To get more information on Pentair plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pentair plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles