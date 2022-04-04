Market Movers: Patrias (PAX) Loses 2.85% to Close at $18.41 April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAX - Market Data & News Trade

Patria Investments Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ:PAX) shares changed 2.85% today on 243,537 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 270,771 shares traded.

After closing today at $18.41 the company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

Patrias is up 18.11% so far this year.

About Patria Investments Ltd - Class A

Patria is leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Currently, Patria maintains ten offices in the main financial centers of the world. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investments management, as a relevant partner.

