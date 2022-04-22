Market Movers: Park Aerospace (PKE) Sheds 1.71% to Close at $12.07 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKE - Market Data & News Trade

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE:PKE) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 1.71% to $12.07 on April 22.

55,592 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 85,542 shares.

The company's stock has moved 5.55% so far in 2022.

Park Aerospace shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Park Aerospace visit the company profile.

About Park Aerospace Corp

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.

To get more information on Park Aerospace Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Park Aerospace Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq