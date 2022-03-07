Market Movers: Par (PAR) Drops 3.42% to Close at $37.03 March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Par Technology Corp. (NYSE:PAR) fell $1.31 to end the day Monday at $37.03.

The company began the day at $38.32 and shares fluctuated between $39.00 and $36.60 with 418,292 shares trading hands.

Par is averaging 413,698 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 27.35% YTD.

Par is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Par Technology Corp.

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

