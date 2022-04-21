Market Movers: OceanFirst (OCFC) Loses 1.61% to Close at $19.51 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCFC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was down $0.32 to close Thursday at $19.51.

The company opened at $19.93 and shares fluctuated between $20.14 and $19.48 with 181,891 shares trading hands.

OceanFirst is averaging 237,056 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 10.00% YTD.

OceanFirst expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

