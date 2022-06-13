Market Movers: Oasis Petroleum - New (OAS) Loses 6.26% to Close at $165.31 June 13

Today, Oasis Petroleum Inc. - New (NASDAQ:OAS) lost $11.03 to finish the day Monday at $165.31.

The company opened at $170.87 and shares fluctuated between $171.53 and $160.63 with 359,296 shares trading hands.

Oasis Petroleum - New is averaging 336,426 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 44.07% YTD.

Oasis Petroleum - New anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc. - New

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

