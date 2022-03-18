Market Movers: Oak Valley (OVLY) Gains 2.33% to Close at $18.88 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OVLY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) moved 2.33% up on March 18 to close at $18.88.

7,414 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 4,406 shares.

Oak Valley has gained 6.93% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

