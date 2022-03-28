Market Movers: Oak Street Health (OSH) Jumps 6.12% to Close at $27.05 March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH) rose $1.56 to close Monday at $27.05.

The company started at $25.63 and shares fluctuated between $27.09 and $25.35 with 2,498,283 shares trading hands.

Oak Street Health is averaging 3,930,373 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 23.08% YTD.

Oak Street Health is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Oak Street Health Inc

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi.

