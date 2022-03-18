Market Movers: Navidea (NAVB) Gains 6.42% to Close at $0.85 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAVB - Market Data & News

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 6.42% to $0.85 on March 18.

24,561 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 27,790 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 20.13% so far in 2022.

Navidea shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-23.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea's Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea's strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company's pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

