Market Movers: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Sheds 2.26% to Close at $20.76 April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGVC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) moved 2.26% lower on April 11 to close at $20.76.

46,193 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 85,427 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has moved 49.94% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage visit the company profile.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

To get more information on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement