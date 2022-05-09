Market Movers: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Climbs 3.71% to Close at $18.16 May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGVC - Market Data & News Trade

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) shares changed 3.71% today on 124,275 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 98,221 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $18.16 the company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is up 23.61% so far this year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

