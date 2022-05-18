Market Movers: National Research (NRC) Loses 3.02% to Close at $32.46 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) was down $1.01 to end the day Wednesday at $32.46.

The company started at $33.09 and shares fluctuated between $33.59 and $32.10 with 27,747 shares trading hands.

National Research is averaging 31,504 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 18.90% YTD.

National Research expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

National Research expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About National Research Corp

NRC Health is the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare.

