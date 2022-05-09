Market Movers: Nasdaq - 144A (NDAQ) Loses 4.01% to Close at $146.18 May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NDAQ - Market Data & News Trade

Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares moved 4.01% today on 736,080 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 927,756 shares traded.

After today’s close at $146.18 the company has a 50 day moving average of $172.81.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

Nasdaq - 144A has moved 27.25% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nasdaq - 144A visit the company profile.

About Nasdaq Inc - 144A

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

