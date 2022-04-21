Market Movers: Murphy USA (MUSA) Sheds 1.49% to Close at $242.04 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUSA - Market Data & News Trade

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.49% to $242.04 on April 21.

395,303 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 286,318 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 23.52% so far in 2022.

Murphy USA shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Murphy USA Inc

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

