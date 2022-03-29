Market Movers: Mueller Water Products - Series A (MWA) Gains 2.29% to Close at $12.93 March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MWA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A (NYSE:MWA) gained $0.29 to close Tuesday at $12.93.

The company began the day at $12.83 and shares fluctuated between $12.99 and $12.80 with 627,100 shares trading hands.

Mueller Water Products - Series A is averaging 1,091,254 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 11.84% YTD.

Mueller Water Products - Series A anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

