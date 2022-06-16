Market Movers: Mr. Cooper (COOP) Loses 5.35% to Close at $36.82 June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COOP - Market Data & News Trade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 5.35% to $36.82 on June 16.

1,362,199 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 761,407 shares.

The company's stock has moved 6.51% so far in 2022.

Mr. Cooper shares have traded in a range between $31.79 and $52.34 over the past twelve months.

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

