Market Movers: Middlesex Water (MSEX) Drops 1.88% to Close at $94.15 April 21

Shares of Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ:MSEX) traded 1.88% lower on April 21 to close at $94.15.

60,432 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 76,832 shares.

Middlesex Water has moved 20.00% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Middlesex Water visit the company profile.

About Middlesex Water Co.

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The company invests in its people, its infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

