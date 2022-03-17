Market Movers: Mesa Laboratories, (MLAB) Gains 2.28% to Close at $263.40 March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares have risen 2.28% today on 19,965 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 19,663 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $263.40 the company has a 50 day moving average of $261.36.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-30.

Mesa Laboratories, lost 21.46% so far this year.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

