Market Movers: Marriott, (MAR) Jumps 2.58% to Close at $171.98 March 24

Marriott International, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) shares have risen 2.58% today on 1,795,072 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 2,799,455 shares traded.

After closing today at $171.98 the company has a 50 day moving average of $168.15.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

Marriott, has moved 1.46% so far this year.

About Marriott International, Inc. - Class A

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

