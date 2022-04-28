Market Movers: Malibu Boats (MBUU) Jumps 2.52% to Close at $50.54 April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBUU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Malibu Boats Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose $1.24 to close Thursday at $50.54.

The company started at $50.28 and shares fluctuated between $51.33 and $49.01 with 225,744 shares trading hands.

Malibu Boats is averaging 219,670 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 28.27% YTD.

Malibu Boats expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Malibu Boats Inc - Class A

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

