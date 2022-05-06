Market Movers: Luxfer (LXFR) Loses 3.58% to Close at $15.91 May 6

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.58% to $15.91 on May 6.

64,159 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 95,777 shares.

The company's stock dropped 13.30% so far in 2022.

Luxfer shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Luxfer visit the company profile.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

To get more information on Luxfer Holdings PLC and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Luxfer Holdings PLC's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering