Market Movers: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gains 10.16% to Close at $353.85 November 10

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares moved 10.16% today on 2,211,048 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,366,370 shares traded.

After closing today at $353.85 the company has a 50 day moving average of $306.61.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-12-08.

Lululemon Athletica is down 17.94% so far this year.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

