Market Movers: LSB Industries, (LXU) Loses 11.86% to Close at $12.64 September 23

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) moved 11.86% down on September 23 to close at $12.64.

1,156,400 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,089,810 shares.

LSB Industries, has gained 29.77% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-31.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

