Market Movers: Limoneira Co (LMNR) Drops 5.28% to Close at $11.30 June 1

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares have fallen 5.28% today on 125,381 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 99,347 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $11.30 the company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-07.

Limoneira Co is down 20.04% so far this year.

About Limoneira Co

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world.

