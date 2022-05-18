Market Movers: Leidos (LDOS) Loses 2.60% to Close at $101.69 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LDOS - Market Data & News Trade

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 2.60% to $101.69 on May 18.

530,648 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 866,835 shares.

The company's stock dropped 17.85% so far in 2022.

Leidos shares have moved between $80.78 and $111.12 over the past twelve months.

About Leidos Holdings Inc

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

