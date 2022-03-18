Market Movers: LCNB (LCNB) Gains 2.55% to Close at $18.47 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LCNB - Market Data & News Trade

LCNB Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares gained 2.55% today on 123,614 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 38,124 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $18.47 the company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-18.

LCNB lost 6.77% so far this year.

About LCNB Corp

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the 'Bank'), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

