Market Movers: Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Jumps 5.83% to Close at $78.00 May 4

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gained 5.83% today on 788,856 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 692,485 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $78.00 the company has a 50 day moving average of $78.02.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Laredo Petroleum has gained 22.57% so far this year.

About Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

