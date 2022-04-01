Market Movers: Kinross Gold (KGC) Gains 2.38% to Close at $6.02 April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) moved 2.38% higher on April 1 to close at $6.02.

12,400,777 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 22,029,531 shares.

Kinross Gold is up 1.76% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Kinross Gold Corp.

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Its focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining.

