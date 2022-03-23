Market Movers: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Drops 2.54% to Close at $36.87 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KDP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) moved 2.54% down on March 23 to close at $36.87.

5,147,903 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 6,814,326 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper is up 3.15% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

