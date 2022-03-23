Market Movers: John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Sheds 3.00% to Close at $52.97 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JW.A - Market Data & News Trade

John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A (NYSE:JW.A) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 3.00% to $52.97 on March 23.

168,135 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 193,634 shares.

The company's stock has moved 4.64% so far in 2022.

John Wiley & Sons shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on John Wiley & Sons visit the company profile.

About John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A

John Wiley & Sons Inc. drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, the company helps students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to all of its stakeholders.

To get more information on John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles