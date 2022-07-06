Market Movers: iRhythm (IRTC) Loses 5.54% to Close at $110.28 July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRTC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) moved 5.54% lower on July 6 to close at $110.28.

237,895 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 438,508 shares.

iRhythm is down 0.80% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About iRhythm Technologies Inc

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

