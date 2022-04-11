Market Movers: IQVIA (IQV) Sheds 3.69% to Close at $242.98 April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange iqv - Market Data & News Trade

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 3.69% to $242.98 on April 11.

1,010,653 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,052,644 shares.

The company's stock dropped 10.58% so far in 2022.

About IQVIA Holdings Inc

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

