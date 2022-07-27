Market Movers: International Seaways (INSW) Jumps 5.86% to Close at $23.83 July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INSW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) moved 5.86% higher on July 27 to close at $23.83.

500,521 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 400,608 shares.

International Seaways has moved 54.67% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About International Seaways Inc

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

