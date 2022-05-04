Market Movers: Interdigital (IDCC) Jumps 6.25% to Close at $61.01 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IDCC - Market Data & News Trade

Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares have risen 6.25% today on 225,581 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 138,839 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $61.01 the company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

Interdigital lost 18.96% so far this year.

About Interdigital Inc

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. The Company solves many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

