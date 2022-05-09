Market Movers: Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Loses 3.01% to Close at $98.95 May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSIT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was down $3.07 to close Monday at $98.95.

The company began the day at $100.63 and shares fluctuated between $102.17 and $98.58 with 314,491 shares trading hands.

Insight Enterprises is averaging 189,093 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 4.30% YTD.

Insight Enterprises expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

