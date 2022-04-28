Market Movers: Inseego (INSG) Gains 2.91% to Close at $2.83 April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INSG - Market Data & News Trade

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.91% to $2.83 on April 28.

1,392,361 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 862,673 shares.

The company's stock has risen 52.83% so far in 2022.

Inseego shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Inseego Corp

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide.

