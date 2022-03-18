Market Movers: Innoviz (INVZ) Jumps 2.52% to Close at $3.66 March 18

Today, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) rose $0.09 to finish the day Friday at $3.66.

The company began the day at $3.50 and shares fluctuated between $3.75 and $3.47 with 775,575 shares trading hands.

Innoviz is averaging 1,000,914 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 43.69% YTD.

Innoviz is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Innoviz Technologies Ltd

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-production LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. Innoviz recently announced it will be listed on NASDAQ through a business combination with Collective Growth Company.

