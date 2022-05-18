Market Movers: Ingredion (INGR) Drops 2.80% to Close at $92.37 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INGR - Market Data & News Trade

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) shares have fallen 2.80% today on 519,470 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 399,122 shares traded.

After closing today at $92.37 the company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

Ingredion lost 0.93% so far this year.

About Ingredion Inc

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

