Market Movers: India Globalization Capital (IGC) Loses 4.24% to Close at $0.84 April 12

India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSE:IGC) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 4.24% to $0.84 on April 12.

185,378 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 756,468 shares.

The company's stock has moved 10.15% so far in 2022.

India Globalization Capital shares have moved over the past twelve months.

