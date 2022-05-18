Market Movers: Income Opportunity Realty Investors, (IOR) Loses 3.21% to Close at $12.66 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IOR - Market Data & News

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:IOR) moved 3.21% down on May 18 to close at $12.66.

1,373 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 3,629 shares.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, is up 9.46% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Beginning in 1985, Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has been committed to creating greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate across the United States. Income Opportunity's business is investing in equity interests in real estate through direct equity investments and partnerships, and financing real estate and real estate-related activities through investments in mortgage loans. All of its real estate is located in the southwest region of the continental United States.

