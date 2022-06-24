Market Movers: Hubbell (HUBB) Gains 5.36% to Close at $183.32 June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUBB - Market Data & News Trade

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 5.36% to $183.32 on June 24.

453,050 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 301,618 shares.

The company's stock has risen 15.48% so far in 2022.

Hubbell shares have moved between $168.79 and $209.40 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Hubbell Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

